Symphony & Chorus to highlight Genoa’s Fourth of July bash | RecordCourier.com

Celebrate Independence Day with the Carson City Symphony, Carson City Symphony Chorus, and guest singer CeCe Gable at Mormon Station State Historic Park.

The Genoa Americana Festival will feature a parade, five bands, games, old-time jams, chicken dinners, raffles, and more beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The symphony concert will begin at 4:30 p.m., following the color guard, with a choral arrangement of the National Anthem.

The performance will include highlights from the symphony's award-winning Pops Party concert, selected 2017 Best Annual Event by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce at its awards dinner on June 20.

The Pops Party concert has been held annually since 1984 at the Governor's Mansion.

The symphony, directed by David Bugli, and the chorus, directed by Michael Langham, will perform pops music, music from musicals, films, and marches.

They will join together for the traditional Battle Hymn of the Republic, the Armed Forces Salute honoring service members and veterans, and music from "Oklahoma!" and "The Lion King." A raffle will be held; the winner gets to conduct the symphony in a march by John Philip Sousa.

CeCe Gable, a jazz cabaret performer and recording artist, has sung in jazz clubs throughout the United States and Europe. She will sing arrangements of "Midnight Sun" and "Little Girl Blue" with the orchestra.

The audience is invited to bring low-backed chairs and blankets to the free family festival, which wraps up at 6 p.m.

Schedule of events: Parade and Opening Ceremony 10 a.m.; Sierra Silverstrings 10:45 p.m.; Chicken Dinners at the Fire Department 11 a.m.; Sage Creek 11:45 a.m.; Richard Elloyan and Steve Wade 12:45 p.m.; Sierra Sweethearts 1:45 p.m.; Raffles and Drawings 2:30 p.m.; Slade Rivers Band 3:15 p.m.; and Carson City Symphony 4:30 p.m.

For information, go to genoaamericanacelebration.org.