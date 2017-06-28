Suspected DUI driver believed to be at fault in fatal Tahoe collision | RecordCourier.com

A Carson City woman believed to have caused a fatal collision on Monday near Cave Rock is suspected of having been under the influence, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The 40-year-old was eastbound on Highway 50 when her black 2015 VW Passat crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a black 2017 Chrysler minivan containing a half-dozen passengers at around 4:40 p.m.

The van's right front passenger, Sranthon Bunnag, 52, succumbed to her injuries in the crash. The driver and other four passengers were taken to a South Lake Tahoe hospital with non life-threatening injuries by ambulance.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to a Reno hospital, also with non life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Dan Gordon said the driver will be booked into Douglas County jail on charges of DUI after she is released from the hospital.

Gordon asked anyone who saw, or who might have any information regarding the collision, to contact Trooper Jason Litchie of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us. The case number is 170602698.