Summer bids chilly farewell

Summer's waning hours brought snow to the Sierra Nevada overnight on Thursday.

Wetter weather prompted officials to lift fire restrictions in place since June 30.

According to agency Fire Management Officers, decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures are responsible for lifting fire restrictions. However, the potential threat for wildfires remains, so they encourage the public to continue enjoying their federal, state, and private lands responsibly by being very careful with any fire.

The Bureau of Land Management Carson City District Office, Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Nevada Division of Forestry in conjunction with Nevada State Parks announce the lifting of fire restrictions. Restrictions will expire at 12:01 a.m., Saturday.

White-out conditions closed Highway 108 at Sonora Pass on Wednesday night, while Alpine County Sheriff's deputies reported snow on Carson Pass.

A freeze watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for 1-9 a.m. Saturday.