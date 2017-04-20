Students graduate from Carson City comedy workshop | RecordCourier.com

Nine brave students, many of whom have never been behind a microphone, took the stage April 5 at the Carson Nugget's comedy club. Under the direction of Kat Simmons, the students spent five weeks developing five-minute routines. With 20 years of teaching experience, Simmons not only teaches stand-up comedy, but also strategies to overcome the fear of public speaking. Back row from left: James More, Keith Barnett, Norah McCoy, Jenn Wetzel, Ron Sims and Robin Miles. Front row from left: Janet Lookabaugh, Katie Welsh, Kat Simmons and Randee Rule. For information about upcoming classes, call 775-721-8864.