Storms keep East Fork rescuers busy | RecordCourier.com

As the waters receded and roadways slowly began opening to normal traffic, the crews on duty at East Fork Fire Protection District had no time to rest.

In what was the highest call volume in a 24-hour period so far this year, the Fire District responded to 35 calls for service on Feb. 11.

The calls varied in type from EMS to fire and motor vehicle accidents.

They received assistance from Care Flight, Mono County EMS, and Carson City Fire as resource management at times became a significant issue.

“We put a lot of pressure on our staff when we have days like this and today these guys really earned their keep.” Said Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela.

It was only the day before where East Fork had officers and firefighters spread throughout the county dealing with hundreds of calls related to the wind and flood incidents.

Along with cooperation from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they managed multiple road and highway closures, and were instrumental in the water evacuation of a family of 12 including 10 children, whose house had become overtaken by flood waters.

“East Fork Fire would like to extend their thanks to the citizens and community partners who all work together during times of critical emergencies in the interest of keeping our County as safe as it can be for our people,” Valenzuela said. “As a reminder, please stay prepared and take steps to mitigate any resulting issues from the recent floods. There may be potential for more weather impacts as soon as Wednesday of next week.”