Storm not quite what was anticipated | RecordCourier.com

Snowapalooza, such as it was, actually came three days early to Minden when 6 inches of snow fell in the Douglas County seat.

According to the National Weather Service, that was better than Sunday’s total of 5 inches.

With the sun out for a short time Sunday afternoon, forecasters cancelled a winter storm warning, downgrading it to a winter weather advisory.

Despite the downgrade the storm was enough to cancel Douglas County classes, especially when coupled with a power outage that plagued Gardnerville on Monday morning.

The outage affected nearly 300 Douglas County residences in Gardnerville and the Ranchos at 4:54 a.m. Power was restored to most people shortly after 8 a.m.

While not the storm of repute forecasters predicted, the weekend storm brought plenty of additional moisture to the Carson Valley and the Sierra.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 30 inches of snow fell overnight on Sunday and Monday.