State seeks input on Spooner Lake work | RecordCourier.com

Nevada State Parks is currently planning improvements for the Spooner Unit of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park and invites input from the public. Interested individuals may complete a survey at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpoonerLake. The survey will be available through Jan. 31.

The agency is seeking input on ways to improve the experience at Spooner, with particular emphasis on expanding educational and interpretive opportunities.

Spooner Lake offers fishing, hiking, picnicking and a quick escape into nature. The Spooner backcountry encompasses more than 12,000 acres of forested open space with 50 miles of hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails.