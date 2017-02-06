State clears boulder off Highway 50 | RecordCourier.com

A large boulder that fell across Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe on Monday morning was removed by Monday afternoon, according to The Nevada Department of Transportation.

The large boulder roughly the size of a large passenger vehicle rolled onto Highway 50 north of Cave Rock before 8 a.m., blocking one eastbound lane of the roadway.

No vehicles were involved in the slide, and no injuries were reported. The rock fall occurred just south of Logan Creek Drive in the Logan Shoals area. Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Transportation and other safety agencies immediately responded.

The state contracted Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. to use specialty large equipment to remove the boulder Monday afternoon. Now that the boulder has been removed, the roadway surface will be evaluated to determine if impacted sections of roadway need to be repaved. All lanes of Highway 50 are anticipated to reopen this afternoon, but minor lane closures and travel delays are to be expected as final roadway repairs are made over the coming days. NDOT reminds motorists to drive safely in the area, and plan additional travel time.

“As winter weather continues, we will also be performing ongoing snow removal,” NDOT District Engineer Thor Dyson explained. “We ask drivers to use caution and drive safely.”

With traffic safety as top priority, NDOT has dedicated approximately $15 million to enhancing traffic safety by stabilizing roadside slopes to reduce rockslide and other erosion in Highway 50 at Tahoe. The majority of U.S. 50 roadside slopes in the Glenbrook area have already been stabilized with rockfall netting or reinforced roadside slopes or have barrier rail/wall built at the bottom to contain and collect erosion-related rockfall. Last year, NDOT also extended the westbound, lakeside Cave Rock tunnel entrance. The new approximately 60-foot long and 27-foot tall structure extends the previous tunnel to enhance safety by catching rock fall before it reaches the roadway.