Stars of Tomorrow perform Saturday | RecordCourier.com

The Carson Valley Community Theatre presents the 19th annual Stars of Tomorrow at 7p.m. Saturday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Stars of Tomorrow is a talent showcase for area high school-aged students to compete for scholarship awards.

Produced by Ann Delahay and Melanie Johnson, 14 contestants are scheduled to perform dances, dramatic presentations, poi spinning and vocal presentations.

Acts will be judged on technical difficulties, execution and audience appeal. The judges for this year’s event are Lane Baxter, Michon Chandler and Kevin Murphy. Judges were chosen based on their experience with various performing arts. Roger Diaz, a race car driver, actor and stand up comedian, will serve as master of ceremonies. Past winners Olivia Swearingen, Alex Gumm and Dino Elias are also set to perform.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and children.

Based in Minden, the Carson Valley Community Theatre has produced live theatrical performances for more than 10 years. Its most recent performance was “Savannah Sipping Society” and upcoming “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”