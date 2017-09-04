Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows looks to attract Chinese skiers

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows recently announced a new partnership with leading Chinese outdoor retailer Toread, opening a pathway for the resort to attract the fast-growing segment of Chinese skiers and snowboarders.

The partnership builds on the California resort's existing strategic alliance with Chinese ski resort Genting Resort Secret Garden, and provides cross-promotional opportunities between Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Toread.

"We are announcing a broad and substantial strategic partnership with Toread, an industry leader in virtually every facet of outdoor recreation in China," Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Wirth said in an email to the Sierra Sun.

"This is a very high quality, high performance and contemporary company with staff and company values closely aligned with ours. In addition to substantially complementing our strategic partnership with Genting Secret Garden, this organization materially extends our reach and impact in this relatively new, but again, rapidly developing ski market."

The China Ski Association reported the number of skiers in the country has increased from 200,000 in 2000 to 12.5 million in 2015.

Last year, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Genting Resort Secret Garden partnered together to increase tourism between China and California, according to information from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, which has included visits at both resorts for trail naming ceremonies, training sessions, and staff cross-training.

Squaw's partnership with Toread will look to expose Chinese skiers and snowboarders to the resort by bringing members of the Chinese media along with Chinese actor Xia Yu to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in order to produce editorial and marketing content.

Toread will also promote Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows information and vacation packages at its 200 stores in China, via the company's travel agency Easytour and on its online travel site lvye.com, in order to promote Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows as a travel destination for Chinese skiers and riders.

"As the number of skiers and snowboarders in China continues to grow, our partnership with Toread will be critical in helping to raise awareness for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows among Chinese winter sports enthusiasts and those generally interested in outdoor recreation and travel," said Tracy Chang, vice president of digital marketing and director of China Marketing at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"We look forward to working closely with the team at Toread, and to welcoming them and their customers to our mountains this winter and beyond."

Toread and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will also work together to coordinate competition between the United States and Chinese national freestyle teams, according to the statement, with the possibility of offering lessons and ski guiding at both resorts.

Aside from being China's leading outdoor retailer, Toread also operates the Snowone ski competition tour — a popular, televised skiing and snowboarding tour in China. Ten of Snowone's winners will have the opportunity to take advantage of five days of lift access and six nights of lodging this upcoming season at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, giving additional incentive for China's top skiers and snowboarders to make the trip across the Pacific to pay Squaw a visit.

Genting Resort Secret Garden will be one of the sites for freestyle skiing and snowboarding during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.