Spy plane pilot speaker at aviation banquet | RecordCourier.com

The Sports Aviation Foundation, Minden Soaring Club, and SoaringNV will host their annual banquet April 22 at the Carson Valley Inn.

The featured speaker, Air Force pilot Frank Murray, will describe flying the secret A-12 from the beginning of the program before the design went into production as the SR-71 Blackbird. The event is open to the public.

The Sports Aviation Foundation is a 501(C)(3) non-profit formed six years ago to foster aviation-related education among the area's young people, to enhance safety at the Minden-Tahoe Airport, and to create a history and education center at the airport to memorialize milestones in aviation experienced at our general aviation airport.

The Minden Soaring Club is also a non-profit organization established to preserve and protect soaring at the world's best soaring site, and to encourage youth participation through scholarships and training programs.

The evening is also supported by SoaringNV, the only commercial glider operation at the Minden Airport, celebrating and enhancing the fantastic mountain wave soaring from Minden with a 2017 Wave Camp from April 20-23.

The three organizations hosting this banquet are supported by the Minden-Tahoe Airport management, who support general aviation and soaring daily from the Minden Airport.

Murray, who piloted the high-altitude, Mach 3 reconnaissance aircraft over hostile territory, will also share his experience flying out of Area 51 near Tonopah."

"Not only was he a participating witness to history with the development of this incredible one-of-a-kind aircraft, he is also an entertaining speaker who keeps audiences spell-bound the entire time he is speaking," said spokesman Fred LaSor.

The Minden Soaring Club will also introduce the youth soaring scholarship winners for this year.

The banquet is open to the public. Doors at the Carson Valley Inn open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $35 per person by April 19 (tickets at the Minden Airport Office) or $40 at the door.