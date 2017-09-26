Splash Dog Championships this weekend

The Town of Gardnerville will host four days of wet flying dogs this coming weekend at Heritage Park, 1447 Courthouse St.

Splash Dogs will be showcasing some of the top dogs when they compete at the Splash Dogs National Championships. Dogs will be jumping Thursday and Friday at the Last Chance Qualifying to earn a spot in the championships on Saturday and Sunday.

"More than 80 dogs are already scheduled to be here for the weekend," organizers said. "You will be treated to our wonderful, crowd favorite flying wieners that make everyone smile to some really big jumping dogs. Some of our junior handlers will be on the dock with their dogs as well. There will be two pools for lots of action."

"The weather will be absolutely perfect so we hope you can come cheer on the dogs and handlers who have been working hard all year to qualify for this prestigious event."

This event is not set up for dogs that are not competing, so organizers ask spectators to leave them at home.

The action starts at 9 a.m. both weekend days with semis and then the finals for each division following.

The schedule for the national competition can be found at http://splashdogs.com/events/register/Gardnerville09-28.php.