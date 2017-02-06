Special Olympics Polar Plunge is March 18 | RecordCourier.com

Special Olympics Nevada and Northern California will host the annual Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. March 18, in the icy waters of Lake Tahoe at Zephyr Cove Resort. The 2017 Polar Plunge will feature a “space odyssey” theme and raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics and its athletes.

Plungers – which have included individuals, companies, law enforcement, families, schools and organizations – are asked to raise a minimum of $100 to participate and take the chilly dive for charity. Registration includes a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt and admission into the Post-Plunge Party at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, featuring a hot buffet, no-host bar, music and awards. Costumes are encouraged. Supporters not up to the plunge itself may also raise money as a “chicken” and receive the shirt and admittance into the Post-Plunge Party. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at http://www.ipolarplungenv.com.

All proceeds from the South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge, one of Nevada’s premier events, benefit Special Olympics Nevada to continue to showcase the capabilities and achievements of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Along with providing year-round free sports and competition programs, Special Olympics Nevada encourages education through Unified Sports and the Schools Partnership Program; and is committed to improving the health and well-being of athletes through a variety of screenings and programs. Special Olympics Nevada is supported entirely by events like the Polar Plunge, local business and individual gifts, and receives minimal state or federal funding. Last year’s South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge featured 355 plungers and raised more than $109,000 for Special Olympics Nevada.

Special Olympics Nevada’s South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge is sponsored by Aerotek, Coca-Cola, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Law Enforcement Torch Run®, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and TEKsystems.