South Tahoe man lying in road when hit by car

Two South Lake Tahoe residents were killed in unrelated traffic collisions on Sunday.

A 54-year-old man has been identified as the man killed in a south Gardnerville collision on Sunday night.

Rosendo Ramirez Amaya was reportedly lying down in the highway when he was hit by a Toyota minivan traveling north on Highway 395 near Industrial Way, according to a preliminary investigation.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Dan Gordon said the driver of the Toyota was unable to avoid Amaya and drove over him. Troopers responded to the report at about 8 p.m.

"The driver of the Toyota pulled over immediately, called 911, and waited for emergency responders to arrive on scene," Gordon said.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is asked to contact Hildebrand at 775-687-9617 dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case No. 170901681

A 64-year-old woman was riding a Harley Davidson west on Highway 88 when she turned in front of a Buick driven by a Gardnerville resident at Woodfords Junction.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was turning onto Highway 89 to Markleeville, and didn't see the oncoming vehicle.

She died en route to Renown Regional Medical Center from her injuries.