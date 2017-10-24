South Lake Tahoe man receives maximum sentences

A South Lake Tahoe man received the maximum sentence of 34 months on charges of uttering a forged instrument and possession of a controlled substance.

John R. Liska, 37, was arrested on Aug. 29 for residential burglary with unlawful entry, uttering of a forged instrument, synthetic controlled substance possession, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, trafficking and three counts of possession of marijuana.

At 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from Lakeside Inn in Stateline in reference to a subject detained for attempting to use a fraudulent check. Deputies made contact with Liska on scene, who admitted trying to use the check and knowing it was fraudulent. Liska was arrested.

According to reports, deputies searched Liska's backpack at the jail and found 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, 0.3 grams of black tar heroin, 8 grams of heroin smoked cotton tips, one hypodermic needle and multiple drug paraphernalia.

In court, Liska's defense attorney, Kris Brown said Liska was not trying to sell the heroin smoked cotton tips, he was instead saving them for himself to use later.

Brown said Liska's problem is completely related to personal use. She also expressed Liska's desire to get better and cure his addiction to heroin.

She said heroin had led to Liska serving substantial time in custody, alienating his family and being unemployed. Liska did not address the court.

Judge Thomas Gregory sentenced Liska to 34 months in prison with parole eligibility after 12 months on the count of uttering a forged instrument and another 34 months for count two of possession of a controlled substance with parole eligibility of 12 months.

The sentences are to run concurrently with each other.

A Vallejo, Calif. man admitted to three offenses of burglary, of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. He is facing up to 21 years in prison.

Lance J. Thompson, 33, was arrested last month on two charges of carrying a concealed weapon, two charges of ex-felon in possession of a firearm, two charges of receiving or possession of a stolen weapon and residential burglary with forced entry.

On Sept. 21 at 12:15 p.m. officers responded to a burglary call in the area of Dart Liquor in Stateline.

The reporting party told officers she observed the subject "rummaging" through a vehicle. Later, at 1 p.m. officers observed the vehicle traveling west on Highway 50 in front of Dart Liquor.

They made contact with the subject and asked if he had any weapons, Thompson said yes and officers searched him. They found a Sig Sauer P238 handgun concealed. They also located a Springfield XD-45 HOP handgun also concealed.

Officers found Thompson had felony convictions out of Vallejo.

They contacted the Vallejo Police Department, who said both guns were taken in a residential burglary from Sept. 19 with 13 other handguns and $17,000 cash.

Judge Gregory will decide on Dec. 18 if Thompson's jail time will be served consecutively or concurrently.

A Gardnerville man was set to be sentenced in court on Monday, but the state received information that his multiple victims will be undergoing surgery because of his offense and asked that the subject pay restitution, his sentencing hearing was delayed.

Mathew C. Reeves, 58, was arrested on two counts of domestic abuse and two counts of elder abuse after deputies responded to reports of a domestic in progress on June 3 at 9:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 395.

On scene, deputies made contact with one victim who said Reeves had assaulted him. According to reports, the victim had laceration on his forearm and bruising on his back. The second victim said she was kicked in the head by Reeves while she was trying break up the fight between Reeves and the first victim. The victims said they were at Reeves' residence to help him move out after he was evicted. According to reports, Reeves' lip was bleeding and he had laceration on his forearm. Deputies concluded Reeves was the primary abuser and took him into custody.

In court, Ric Casper, who was representing the state said he received a call from the victims who said one would be undergoing back surgery and the other would be undergoing knee surgery.

They both said their surgeries were because of their altercation with Reeves and asked that his sentence be placed on hold until they determine how much restitution he would owe. Reeves' hearing was pushed back to Dec. 4. Gregory signed an order to remove Reeves' monitoring device and his house arrest.