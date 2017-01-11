Snow forecast for Valley floor Thursday | RecordCourier.com

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Carson Valley starting 4 a.m. Thursday and lasting through 10 p.m.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, snow will start in the Valley early Thursday morning and continue through early Friday morning.

Forecasters said the focus of the storm will be south of Highway 50, with the possibility of 2-5 inches of snow, and up to 8 inches for places above 5,000 feet in elevation.

Snow levels are expected to lower to all Valley floors, according to the weather statement, with hazardous conditions predicted for highways 395 and 50.

“Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high-traffic volume,” forecasters said. “Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.”