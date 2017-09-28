Smith Valley author releases to audio

Smith Valley author Lin Wilder's novel "Do You Solemnly Swear?; A Nation of Law, The Dark Side" was released in October 2015, but is now available as an audio book, narrated by Attorney Mark Kamish.

Wilder said she couldn't be happier with his portrayal of the story.

"When people tell me, 'your characters are sitting right beside me,' then I've done it right and I couldn't be happier with his performance," she said.

Wilder's novels could be described as "uniquely advisable."

Wilder is a former hospital director who published throughout her entire adult life, but made the switch from non-fiction to fiction in 2006.

Her books cover genres in medical mystery, crime fiction, legal fiction and thriller, indulging in court and medical research touching a fine line of truth and skepticism.

Recommended Stories For You

"When you write, you want to leave people with something more than black and white and make them a bit more skeptical," said Wilder.

Prior to her decision to switch to fiction, Wilder published more than 40 articles, a textbook and four self-help books. The transition from a nonfictional medical articles and dissertation writer to a fiction author however, did not cancel out her academic beginnings. Instead, she used it to strengthen the plot of her stories.

"Writing helps me understand what I think and learn," she said. "It helps me decide 'is this where I stand? Am I too certain?' That's what I hope to leave readers; something to think about."

Wilder's book, "Do You Solemnly Swear?; A Nation of Law, The Dark Side" is one example of the skepticism she speaks of.

"What's happening in the courts is not well known and unfortunately things like this happen all the time, I wanted people to be a little more aware," she said.

Fascinated by the process of jury selection in trial, the nature of appeals and the judges involved helped Wilder weave a complex web of dysfunctional family, deceit, revenge, and the politics of courtrooms into the plot of her stories.

"Do You Solemnly Swear?; A Nation of Law, The Dark Side" follows retired Marine and War Dog handler in Afghanistan, Gabe McAllister, who is imprisoned for the rape of a young girl. The little girl's words and stories ultimately convict him in court.

Wilder's novel deals with the ability of the judicial system to fairly try an individual when a witness is an "innocent, sweet little girl."

"What's interesting is the inner play between good and evil in each of us and that question in a character."

"Do You Solemnly Swear?: A Nation of Law, The Dark Side" is the sequel to "A Fragrance Shed by a Violet: Murder in the Medical Center" followed by " A Price for Genius" and the fourth in the series which Wilder excepts to be released later this fall, "Malthus Revisited: The Cup of Wrath."

The first three including audio for "Do You Solemnly Swear?: A Nation of Law, The Dark Side" are available on amazon at https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B007L380OM

For information about Wilder visit http://www.linwilder.com.