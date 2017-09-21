Slaughterhouse Coffin Races ring in spooky season

Spirits will be high as businesses, organizations, clubs, families, and friends compete during the third annual "Slaughterhouse Coffin Races" on Oct. 14. The coffin races are similar to Virginia City's "Outhouse Races" where teams of runners push homemade coffins with a rider down our 250-foot Slaughterhouse Lane course several times in order to qualify throughout the day. New this year — the "challenge."

Businesses, organizations, clubs, family, and friends are encouraged to challenge another team, two teams signing up together will receive a discount if registered by Oct. 1. New "Zombie Stretcher Race" for ages 15 and under are two-person teams of homemade stretchers with a "faux" Zombie Riders (no actual zombies will be harmed during this race). See website for coffin construction specifications and to register http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eedefj0yecf4f9d8&llr=mpjcijjab. Or phone Coffin Races Subcommittee Suzanne Carreau, Main Street Gardnerville 782-8027. Register early.

Attention all Douglas County Nonprofit Groups

"Working Together, We Can Do More," a planning and cooperative workshop for nonprofits and service clubs of Douglas County is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Grandview dining room at Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

"No more same-day fundraisers, events, and programs. Let's get together and prioritize our programs and needs and focus our resources," says the spokesperson for Active Volunteers in Douglas, MaryEllen Conaway. The moderator is Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Chernock.

Workshop participants should bring their organization's calendars for 2018 and 2019 to compare and find areas for cooperative activities, avoiding date conflicts whenever possible and to work more collaboratively on scheduled events. Light refreshments. Every service club and nonprofit organization is urged to participate. RSVP to http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3080481.

Recommended Stories For You

Winemakers' Dinner at the Thunderbird

Oct. 8, 5 p.m. is your last chance this season to enjoy an incredible evening when Ritz-Carlton, Tahoe Executive Chef Mark Jeffers pairs a delicious menu with Stuart Bryan of Pride Mountain Winery at one of the most beautiful venues available the Thunderbird Lodge's Lighthouse Room.

The sunset views of Lake Tahoe are unparalleled. Seating is limited at these exclusive sell-out events — so make reservations early by calling 832-8750. Tickets – $250 per person. This is the principal fundraising activity to help preserve Lake Tahoe's "Castle-in-the-Sky" and the world-famous Thunderbird yacht, and a portion of your ticket price may be tax deductible. You will tour this National Historic Site with a glass of wine in hand while strolling magnificent lawns, gardens, and stone terrace vistas. Shuttle bus transportation is provided to and from the Lodge starting at 4:30 p.m. Diners are seated at 6 p.m. Limited on-site parking may be available for the mobility impaired by prior arrangement. The dress is business casual with a coat or wrap as Tahoe evenings can turn chilly. Wear comfortable walking shoes high heels are not recommended because of uneven stone pathways. All ticket sales are final. No refunds, substitutions, or exchanges. See http://thunderbirdtahoe.org/winemakers-dinners to learn more or call the lodge at 832-8750.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com