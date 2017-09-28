Silver City RV Park threatened by fire on two sides

The slow lane of Highway 395 north near Silver City RV Park is closed while firefighters mop up four blazes between Cradlebaugh Bridge and north of the RV Park.

Forward progress on the fires was reported stopped by personnel on scene at about 5:50 p.m.

Residents on either side of Silver City RV Park were warned to evacuate after fires ignited north and south of the park on Thursday.

The initial report of multiple wildfires came in at 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters from all over Carson Valley responded to the blazes, along with Douglas County sheriff's deputies.

The fire on the south side of RV Park is the largest of the two.

Deputies on scene say winds at the park are picking up the fire, which is burning in light grass.

As of 5:35 p.m., Highway 395 remains open in both directions.

Douglas authorities contacted Carson City and Washoe County to look out for fires along the highway, since that appears to be the source for this blaze.

A box truck being sought in connection to the fire was stopped by deputies.

The last time this happened, truck chains were blamed for a line of fires along the highway south of Cradlebaugh bridge.