Sierra-Tahoe Ladies Auxiliary to hold annual rummage sale in Carson City

The Sierra-Tahoe Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association No. 137 is hosting its second annual rummage sale to raise money for veterans projects in the community.

The rummage sale is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Carson City Veteran Hall.

Last year's rummage sale brought in over $2,000 that the organization used to hold a barbecue for local Marines and their families, provide rides for veterans to doctor and dental appointments and donate 20 Thanksgiving boxes to veteran families for the holidays.

Items in the sale are not priced, instead the organization asks buyers to donate the amount they think an item is worth. Joyce Jackson, secretary of the Sierra-Tahoe unit No. 137, said the community has already contacted the organization to donate items for the sale.

This year the unit has added a "Man Cave" section to their sale that showcases yard and woodworking tools and garage items.

"There will be many uncovered valuable treasures, just in time for gift giving for the holidays and of course those items you might need around the house," the organization said.

Recommended Stories For You

The unit is looking to surpass their earnings from last year so they can increase their fund to allow for even more veteran projects and initiatives this year.