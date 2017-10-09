Sheriff’s Office receives donation for specialized programs

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a check for $21,131 from ReMax Realty Affiliates and Sierra Pacific Mortgage to help fund Sheriff's Office programs that are not funded through their budget.

ReMax Realty Affiliates and Sierra Pacific Mortgage partnered last month to host a community fundraiser for the Sheriff's Office that included a barbecue at Miden Park. "Burgers for Badges" attendees were welcomed to complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, shrimp paella, chips and a soft drink. Donations were taken in a jar manned by two realtors with ReMax, Amanda and Maura Moline.

The donations went to programs like K-9, Citizen Patrol and Search and Rescue. K-9 unit salaries are covered by DCSO, but veterinarian care, training, supplies and equipment are not. Last year the K-9 program uncovered 4,622 grams of marijuana, 77.6 grams of methamphetamine and 12 grams of heroin.

Search and Rescue's equipment and training is also funded through donations. Search and Rescue is critical in locating lost and missing persons in the wilderness. In January 2014, Search and Rescue was called 31 times to located people needing assistance in temperatures under 30 degrees. The unit is also frequently called upon to assist with voluntary evacuations during floods and fires.

Citizen Patrol is a group of trained and background checked volunteers who do vehicle identification verifications, call and visit isolated seniors and complete daily vacation checks on homes when residents are on vacation.

Sheriff Ron Pierini said he was grateful to receive the funds and said "this donation will definitely be spent wisely on equipment and training for our specialized programs."