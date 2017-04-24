Sheriff swears in two new deputies | RecordCourier.com

Former Nevadan Grace Strachan has returned the Silver State to join the Douglas County Sheriff's Office as a deputy.

New deputies Stachan and Dominic Lavezzo were sworn in April 17, according to Sheriff's Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Strachan grew up in Nevada and attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas. She was awarded a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. After completing college she attended Texas Basic Police Academy and was hired as a police officer for Sul Ross University Police Department. Deputy Strachan returned to Nevada and was recently employed as a public safety dispatcher for Nevada DPS while she sought a peace officer position.

Lavezzo and his fiancé relocated to the Carson Valley from San Bruno, Calif. so he could pursue a career in law enforcement. He was formerly employed as a medical technician at Brookdale facility in Gardnerville.

Both deputies are assigned to the jail division.