Sheriff goes on radio | RecordCourier.com

5-6 p.m. July 7 – Douglas County Town Hall Meeting hosted by KOH 780 AM Jon Sanchez with DCSO Sheriff Ron Pierini. The public is invited to attend the live event at Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. located at 1734 U.S. Hwy 395, Unit No. B, Minden.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office will take to the airwaves with radio personality Jon Sanchez of KOH 780 am for a series of radio events to be broadcast for the community.

The kick-off event will be a town hall meeting 5 p.m. July 7 when Jon Sanchez will be hosting Sheriff Ron Pierini. The public is invited to join the town hall meeting by calling 775 852-TALK (8255) or come by Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. in Minden to ask Pierini questions.

Pierini said Douglas County residents are extremely supportive of the Sheriff's Office and appreciates the support; he wanted to be available to further the relationship with the citizens he serves, and facilitate a wider spectrum of communication.

The Undersheriff and the four Sheriff's Captains will be guests on Jon Sanchez' KOH780 radio show beginning in July through October to discuss their areas of responsibilities and duties. They will discuss the interesting incidents that have occurred in the past in Douglas County, and how the various law enforcement teams who are highly trained played a key role in saving lives during the incidents.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office is hiring for positions of sworn personnel and testing is occurring twice a month to fill positions. Ethical responsibility, compassion, quick thinking, written and verbal skills and attention to detail are some of the characteristics DCSO is looking for when hiring a new employee. The challenge to find the right person is ongoing. Sgt. Bernadette Smith will also be a guest during the summer to discuss recruitment.

Sanchez will end the season with a live remote DCSO K-9 Fundraiser on Oct. 6 at Sanchez Ranch Meat Co. DCSO hopes the public will participate in the Town Hall meeting and tune in on the other dates.