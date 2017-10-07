Sewer authority meets for first time

A fifth member of the Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority is scheduled to be selected at the group's first meeting on Wednesday.

Four members were selected from Kingsbury General Improvement District, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District, Roundhill General Improvement District and Douglas County.

It will be up to them to pick a fifth member from the Stateline business community.

Trustees will meet 9:30 a.m. in the Oliver Kahle Conference Room at the Waste Water Reclamation Plant on Sewer Plant Road in Zephyr Cove.

In addition to picking a fifth member, trustees will also work out when their regular meetings will be, select officers and hear reports from the plant manager, engineer and attorney.

County Commissioner Nancy McDermid, Round Hill Trustee Wesley Rice, Kingsbury Trustee Darya Vogt and Tahoe-Douglas Sewer District Trustee Grant Thompson have already been selected to the board.

The new board replaces Douglas County Sewer District No. 1, which was eliminated on Oct. 1 by act of the Nevada Legislature.

The sewer district's demise can be traced to an effort to mine gravel on 1,000 acres it owns in the Pine Nuts. Opposition among residents resulted in a denial at the planning commission, which prompted the district to file an unsubstantiated ethics complaint against a county employee.

That filing led to a broadside from Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson, who said the district was in violation of Nevada election and open meeting laws. The Nevada Attorney General's Office found the district was in violation, while the state ethics panel determined that the employee wasn't.

During the 2017 session, the Legislature repealed the ordinance under which the sewer district was founded.