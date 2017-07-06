Sertoma celebrates award winners | RecordCourier.com

Camille Howard was awarded the Service to Mankind recognition for her extensive volunteer involvement, including being instrumental in bringing the Empty Bowls program to Douglas County, at the Carson Valley Sertoma Club annual awards and installation dinner at the Carson Valley Inn on June 13.

Sharon Beller was presented the Sertoman of the Year award, celebrating her work with bringing the Sertoma information to health and senior fairs in Douglas County and beyond, and establishing the hearing aid donation program at multiple locations in northern Nevada and eastern California.

The 2017-18 officers and directors were inducted, including Richard Hamzik, president; Jim Woods, president-elect; Nancy Humphries, secretary; Birgit Okamoto, treasurer; and Tom Steffen, sergeant at arms.