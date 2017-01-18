Senior living residents buzz Valley in biplane | RecordCourier.com

Several Carson Valley Senior Living residents were treated to a flight on an AADF Stearman biplane.

“As someone who has been wheelchair bound for quite some time, I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would have this opportunity,” said Barbara Dawson, resident council president. “With patience and perseverance the flight crew was able to maneuver me out of my wheelchair, onto the wing, and I think it was sheer willpower that I got me into that cockpit.”

The aircraft was operated by Darryl Fisher, pilot and founder of Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation. The residents took the trip in the fall.

Dawson said Minden-Tahoe Airport and Fisher were patient with participants.

“The weather was great and the excitement was electric as we flew around our beautiful valley in the vintage open cockpit airplane,” she said. “It was a dream we never thought we could accomplish and one we will absolutely never forget.”