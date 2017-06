Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske will be the speaker at the Sierra Nevada Republican Women's July 12 lunch meeting at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The buffet line opens at 11:30 a.m. If you would like to attend RSVP to Treasurer Jacie Peters by July 7, at jaciepeters@gmail.com or call 775/901-1898.

Cegavske, a Las Vegas businesswoman was elected to the office during the Republican sweep in 2014.