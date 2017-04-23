Searchers looking for missing Carson man | RecordCourier.com

At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, the Carson City Sheriff's Office requested the Department of Public Safety issue a Silver Alert for a missing senior citizen. Larry Hicks, 74, was reported missing Saturday morning after he failed to return to his Idaho Street home late Friday night. Family members reported he left his home abruptly in a gold 2003 Jeep Rubicon with a black hard top.

Hicks left his home at approximately 8 p.m., leaving behind his essential medicines, wallet/driver's license, and cell phone. They have stated there was no precipitating event, he just got into the car and left. With only 1/3 tank of gas and no money, family members believe he couldn't have gone far, but may be in the eastern mountains of Carson or Douglas Counties. According to family, Hicks is an avid 4-wheel driver and enjoys the rugged terrain of the desert areas. If stranded, it's believed Hicks wouldn't have the physical capabilities to recover.

Hicks was recently diagnosed with a serious medical infliction and his medications are essential; therefore, he's determined to be at risk of harm. Ground and Air Search and Rescue teams from Carson City combed the rural terrains of Carson and Douglas Counties Saturday, but were unable to locate Hicks or his vehicle. Search efforts were suspended at sundown.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the assistance of rural outdoors enthusiasts who may be in the mountainous areas to be alert to Hicks' vehicle. Hicks has no access to weapons, and isn't believed to be a threat to others, but may be in critical need of medical assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts shouldn't attempt to move him, but contact the Sheriff's Office at 887-COPS (2677) or through Emergency 911.