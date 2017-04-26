Search for aircraft missing in Sierra suspended | RecordCourier.com

The search for a missing aircraft and its occupants, pilot Brenda Richards and her husband Mark, was suspended on Sunday, according to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

Searchers had been looking for the couple's Socata TB- 20 Trinidad, tail No. N28070, since it departed from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport 4 p.m. Monday.

The search has been suspended pending any additional information as to its whereabouts.

If any member of the public has any information that may be beneficial to locating and identifying the aircraft we encourage you to contact our dispatch center at 530-289- 3700.

Sierra County searchers offered their appreciation to the many agencies, including its Search and Rescue volunteer team, who provided resources to assist with the extensive search.