Search continues for woman last seen in South Lake Tahoe | RecordCourier.com

The search for a Sacramento woman who was reported missing Monday continued in South Lake Tahoe Friday with no new developments, according to law enforcement.

Pamela Suwxinsky, 62, was reported missing around 10 p.m. April 3, by a long-time friend and ex-husband who told police that Suwinsky left the Motel 6 in the 2300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard 1-3:30 p.m. Monday. He did not know why Suwinsky, a Sacramento resident, left or where she would have walked to, according to a press release sent earlier this week by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department was stationed at the motel Friday, fueling some speculation on social media that Suwinsky may have been found. However, law enforcement was simply conducting follow-up work and there was nothing new to report, Lt. Shannon Laney with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said Friday.

"Right now we're looking for any evidence that will lead us to finding Pamela," Laney said. "The search efforts have been hindered slightly because of the weather, but it's been several days and no one has heard anything."

The night before she was reported missing, Suwinsky fell in the parking lot of the motel and cut her lip and chipped her tooth.

Along with not taking her ID and credit cards, Suwinsky left behind her beloved dog, purse, cell phone and car. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department asks anyone with information related to this case to call the detective division at 530-542-6100.