The Wolf Den of Cub Scouts Pack 8583 completed its community service project earlier this month. The second-graders split into three groups and picked up trash at Jacks Valley, Pinon Hills, Minden, Gardnerville, Meneley and Scarselli elementary schools, as well as Stodick, James Lee and Aspen parks. For information about the pack, go to https://www.facebook.com/nvcubscouts8583/.