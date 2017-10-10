Scarecrow and Harvest Festival are a fall tradition for families

Fall was welcomed into the Carson Valley on Saturday with the annual Scarecrow and Harvest Festival hosted by Heritage Park Gardens and East Fork Gallery.

Heritage Park Gardens celebrated its sixth annual Fall Harvest Festival with fun activities including pumpkin draws, a honey bee display, a scavenger hunt, games and crafts for the kids.

For adults, there were garden goodies — handmade garden crafts, iris bulbs, flower seeds and lavender, a fall-themed setting for photo opportunities, information about gardening in the Carson Valley and a chance to stroll in the labyrinth.

Across the street at Heritage Park, East Fork Gallery hosted its annual Scarecrow Festival.

Alice Norton of the East Fork Gallery said there was an interesting mix of first timers and scarecrow veterans.

"It's been a steady flow all morning," Norton said. "Some people have been coming for years and already know what to do, while others are coming for the first time. It's been an interesting mix of both and a great turn out."

Among the first time scarecrow builders was a pirate named Riley McCubbin, 3, and mom, Lindsey.

"It's been fun, he really seems to be enjoying himself," said McCubbin.

Riley had his face-painted by East Fork Gallery members and began starting his scarecrow, "Sammy."

The Dwinells — a family of five — teamed together to build their first scarecrow.

"It's been a lot of fun," said Becky Dwinell. "We had a scavenger hunt, got some lavender and honey sticks and checked out the bees. It's been a fun day, great family time."

One scarecrow making veteran was 13-year-old Alex Molyneux who has been attending the event since she was seven.

"It's always been a tradition and I think it's really, really fun to see the way we do things and what we come up with," Molyneux said.

Molyneux was with friends Lila Fields and Sofia Delange and built their scarecrows "Pat" and "Becky, the Sheriff's Bride" together.

Dozens of families have kept the festival alive for more than three decades making it a favorite outdoor happening to start off the season.

"The festival has been a tradition for many and a great start to the season," Norton said. 'We're happy to be able to put on this event year after year for families to enjoy."

Heritage Park Gardens is a project of Main Street Gardnerville in cooperation with the Town of Gardnerville. Information call 782-8027, visit MainStreetGardnerville.org, or email Info@MainStreetGardnerville.org.