Salvation Army announces annual turkey drop

= The Salvation Army's Feed Nevada Day and Turkey Drop event will be held 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 17.

The Turkey Drop is an annual event in which the community donates turkeys so those struggling with hunger can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Radio show hosts of NewsTalk780 KOH, including Jon Sanchez, host of The Jon Sanchez Show, will broadcast each program live, from each drop-off location, in order to collaborate throughout the day and raise awareness of our neighbors in need in the Northern Nevada community.

Volunteers will be ready to accept donations of frozen turkeys at one of the designated drop-off locations:

Sanchez Ranch Meat Company – 1734 Highway 395, Minden.

Max Casino – 900 South Carson St., Carson City.

Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase additional turkeys.

For more information, http://www.sanchezranch.com.

Turkey Bingo set for Nov. 18

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley will be hosting its annual kid friendly Turkey Bingo at the C.V.I.C. Hall in Minden. There will be three sessions, noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bingo cards are three games for a $1 and there is no limit to the number of cards. Games will last until all turkeys are given away. A grand prize will be awarded for each session. Tickets will be for sale at all sessions for raffle prizes.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley provide the turkeys and the grand prizes. Raffle prizes are donated by community businesses and Kiwanis members. Proceeds from the event will be used to support organizations that focus on the children in Carson Valley. For further information, call 775-339-8882.