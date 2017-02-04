Sales tax numbers up 10.3 percent | RecordCourier.com

Douglas merchants saw a 10.3 percent increase in sales during November, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

Merchants reported $53.6 million in taxable sales during the month, up from $48.6 million in November 2015. The county is ahead 7.8 percent for the first five months of the fiscal year.

Neither of the county’s two leading categories posted an increase over the year before — food services and drinking places saw a 2.6 percent drop to $9.9 million during the month. General merchandise stores, which includes both Douglas Walmarts and the Target, saw a 2 percent drop to $9 million, despite benefitting from Black Friday.

Manufacturing had a big month in November, with merchant wholesalers of durable goods up 58 percent to $3.8 million during the month.

One category that saw a big increase during the month was motor vehicle and parts dealers, up 28 percent to $3.29 million.

Also showing a big increase for the month was building material, garden equipment and supplies, up 25.9 percent to $2.9 million.

Because it is a guaranteed county, Douglas received $1.2 million in revenue from the state, though it only brought in $824,382. The additional revenue comes from other counties including Clark and Washoe. Douglas receives the largest amount of the eight guaranteed Nevada counties.

Stateline casinos raked in $18.7 million in winnings during the month of December, up 4.31 percent over the same month in 2015.

The main source of Douglas County gambling revenue is up 7.65 percent for the first half of the fiscal year, according to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. In the first half of the year, the casinos in the Douglas portion of Lake Tahoe brought in $122.5 million.

Casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City posted a 7.26 percent increase to $8.48 million during December. That’s up slightly more than a percent for the first half of the fiscal year with $51.4 million.

Douglas County wrapped up 2016 with its lowest jobless numbers in years, but it also ended with a shrunken labor pool, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. According to the state, 1,085 workers were on unemployment benefits in December for a 4.9 percent unemployment rate.