Sacramento woman found dead in South Lake Tahoe | RecordCourier.com

The body of a 62-year-old Sacramento woman reported missing in South Lake Tahoe was found in the Truckee River not far from where she was last seen.

Pamela Suwinsky's body was found north of the South Lake Tahoe Motel 6 on Sunday by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office dive team.

The cause of her death has not yet been released, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

A long time friend and ex-husband of Suwinsky, reported that she left Motel 6 sometime 1-3:30 p.m. April 3 on foot.

She left behind her dog, purse and cell phone. She did take her ID and credit cards with her.

There is an open investigation into her death.

Anyone with information related to this case is requested to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at (530) 542-6100.