S-Curve station oil free | RecordCourier.com

Soil that absorbed nearly 90 years of gasoline and oil spills has been removed from under the former Condron Shell Station at the S-curve in Gardnerville.

“We have a clean site,” Gardnerville Town Manager Tom Dallaire said last week. “At least everything that we have uncovered or discovered on this site is now clean,”

As part of the project to convert the former gas station into a visitor’s center, Gardnerville has removed 780 tons of contaminated soils, according to Dallaire, including from around the old heating oil tank, the fuel tanks and the original distribution lines.

Much of the final clean-up was completed in the week before Christmas.

That work included removal of the station’s canopy, which the State Historic Preservation Office cited as a sample of a classic Shell station architecture.

Dallaire said a mural inside the future center’s meeting room will portray the station with its original canopy and provide a history of the site and the station.

There will also be a display memorializing the East Fork and the Pyrenees hotels with materials from those structures, he said.

Building improvement plans prepared by Reno-based Dube Group Architecture are expected to be submitted to the county next month for a permit so work can start in summer.

The town is working with the state department of transportation to slice a 7-foot section off the curve to allow long trailers to make the turn without going up on the sidewalk.

One of the goals of the project is to install an underground storm water drainage basin and connect with the Hellwinkel channel to reduce the effects of flooding in the S-curve.

Once underground work is completed, Dallaire said a new solar canopy would be installed to power the visitor’s center.

Many of these improvements are relying on the approval of a Community Development Block Grant.

That grant would also pay to renovate the sewer and water lines and update the restrooms.

In 2013, when the town took over the gas station after a failed tax sale, Dallaire said his plan was to complete the project entirely using grants.

He said if the latest grant doesn’t come through, the town will continue to plug away at the project until it’s done.

There has been a gas station at the intersection of Main and Mission streets in Gardnerville since Bessie Gefeke opened the Traveler’s Service Station in 1928.

The gas station on the south end of Gardnerville was leased out in 1941 by the Gefekes and had several owners until Virgil Condron purchased it in 1958 and opened it as the South-Side Shell Service. Shell built a new station on the site in 1961.