Round Hill duplex claimed by fire | RecordCourier.com

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a New Year’s Eve fire that damaged a Round Hill, Nevada, duplex and killed the family pets.

Firefighters with the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District found the duplex ablaze when they responded around 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing smoke and flames in the neighbor’s unit through a glass door.

No one was home in the unit where the flames were first discovered, but three family pets were inside and died from smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze within 20 minutes after additional resources from East Fork Fire District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue were called in.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire isolated to a single structure, according to the district. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted with evacuations and notification to neighbors. NV Energy, the Round Hill General Improvement and Southwest Gas also assisted.

The displaced residents were assisted by the Red Cross.