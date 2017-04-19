Rock slide closes Sweetwater Road north of Bridgeport | RecordCourier.com

Rock slide closes Sweetwater Road north of Bridgeport
April 19, 2017
California official estimate it will take a week to clear a rockslide that blocked Highway 182 near the north end of Bridgeport Reservoir on Tuesday.
"The estimated date for reopening the highway is April 28, but is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances," officials said.
Motorists are advised to find an alternate route to the highway, which is also known as the Sweetwater Road, between Bridgeport and Smith Valley.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Douglas setter puts Virginia Tech signing on hold
- East Fork Association welcomes new firefighters
- Douglas County gang expert shares knowledge with Tonga
- Douglas High senior signs volleyball letter with UConn
- Tahoe Transportation District: Potential for construction of 200 housing units or more with US 50 Project