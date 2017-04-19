 Rock slide closes Sweetwater Road north of Bridgeport | RecordCourier.com

Rock slide closes Sweetwater Road north of Bridgeport

California official estimate it will take a week to clear a rockslide that blocked Highway 182 near the north end of Bridgeport Reservoir on Tuesday.

"The estimated date for reopening the highway is April 28, but is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances," officials said.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route to the highway, which is also known as the Sweetwater Road, between Bridgeport and Smith Valley.