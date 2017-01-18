Road crew patching Jacks Valley | RecordCourier.com

Road crews were in Genoa on Tuesday filling in potholes on Jacks Valley Road, which was riddled with them after recent storms and heavy traffic.

County snowplows lifted up the patches after recent snows on the former route of the Pony Express.

Then the closure of Cradlebaugh Bridge from flooding sent Carson Valley’s entire northern commuter population through Nevada’s oldest town, exacerbating the damage.

Due to the flooding over the previous week, the county’s road crew had reached the maximum driving hours as allowed per Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Jacks Valley Road is scheduled to be fully reconstructed late spring 2017 between Genoa Lane and the Upper James Canyon Loop.