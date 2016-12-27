Restaurant victim of frozen pipes | RecordCourier.com

Restaurant victim of frozen pipes
Firefighters responded to Louie’s Mandarin Gourmet in Minden on Tuesday for a frozen sprinkler line over the kitchen.
Business operators reported the ceiling was collapsing and water was dripping everywhere.
Sub-freezing temperatures arrived in Minden on Christmas Eve and dropped down to minus 2 on Monday morning.
East Fork Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fogerson said the district has only dealt with the one break in Minden on Tuesday.
However, as temperatures warm up, there is a possibility others will occur.
Last January frozen pipes flooded the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge in the Gardnerville Ranchos closing it for months.
According to a statement on Facebook, the restaurant said it will reopen as soon as possible.