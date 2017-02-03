Residents raising money for Gardnerville man | RecordCourier.com

Two fundraisers are set to benefit lifelong Gardnerville resident Phil Pedrojetti, who has been diagnosed with metastatic stage III melanoma.

Fundraisers are set for 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 18 at The Divided Sky, 3200 US Highway 50, South Lake Tahoe and 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Corner Bar in Minden. Both events will feature auctions. The Minden event will feature guest bartenders, with all tips benefiting Pedrojetti. Information or to donate a raffle prize, contact Lauren@laurenlindley.com.

Pedrojetti is set to begin immunotherapy treatment at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee. Immunotherapy treatment is a type of systemic therapy useful in the treatment of melanoma at high risk for recurrence and for metastatic melanoma. Immunotherapy attempts to activate a person’s immune system so that it will destroy any melanoma cells within the body.

Pedrojetti has already undergone a lymph node dissection in San Francisco, where 22 nodes were removed. A healthy human body has anywhere between about 500 and 700 lymph nodes. When cancerous lymph nodes are found, and there is evidence that the melanoma has spread to nearby lymph nodes, an additional surgery to remove the remaining lymph nodes from the area occurs and is standard treatment.

A gofundme page has also been set up for Pedrojetti at https://www.gofundme.com/AnaAndPhil. Currently, $2,180 out of $8,500 has been raised on the site. There are also collection jars at Genoa Bar, Intero Real Estate Services, Testa Motorsports, Western Title and Accolades Trophies in the Carson Valley area.