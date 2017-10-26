Residential burning in East Fork requires permit

A North Valley resident found out Thursday afternoon that residential burning in Carson Valley doesn't mean burning any way you like.

East Fork firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the neighborhood south of Indian Hills at about 3 p.m.

They found a resident burning standing grass with a torch, something that is not permitted under burning rules.

Residential burning went into effect Oct. 21 in the East Fork Fire District area.

In order to burn legally, residents must obtain a copy of the burning regulations and then follow the rules.

Residential burning regulations don't apply to agricultural burning, which occurs year around.

Burning standing grass and weeds is specifically prohibited under residential burning rules, as is using a burn barrel.

Permits can be downloaded from the district's web site at http://eastforkfire.org.

Residential burning stops on Dec. 10, and generally resumes in spring.