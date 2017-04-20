Republican Women host wildfire preparedness talk | RecordCourier.com

At about 2 a.m. Oct. 14, a wildfire driven by 87 mph winds raged through one of Western Nevada's most exclusive neighborhoods, claiming 23 homes in Washoe Valley.

The fire that claimed a portion of Franktown Road burned 2,300 acres.

The Little Valley fire started where a Nevada Division of Forestry crew had been conducting a prescribed burn just three days before. Members of the hand crew reported that there were still smoldering spots, but managers decided to leave the site unattended, according to a report issued in February.

Franktown Road resident Mel Holland will talk about his experience with the fire at the Douglas County Republican Women's luncheon at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden on May 3.

Holland is a past president of the West Washoe Valley Preparedness Group.

"He did not evacuate his home and will speak about his response, mistakes, and how to prepare," organizer Joyce Holstein said. "He will show approximately 30 photos and the presentation will last approximately 30 minutes."

The public is welcome, but reservations are required.

The cost of the luncheon is $20 and includes a buffet. Doors open at 11 a.m.

For more information and to reserve a spot contact Debbie Cutshaw by May 28 at 775 265-1753 or debbie.cutshaw@frontier.com.