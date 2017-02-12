Reports in Douglas from the recent storm | RecordCourier.com

Here is a list of weather-related facts from the recent storms from the National Weather Service.

■ An 85-mph wind gust was clocked at Gardnerville at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

■ A 100-mph wind gust was reported in the Gardnerville Ranchos at 3:23 p.m. Thursday using a handheld Kestrel wind meter via Facebook.

■ The East Fork of the Carson River peaked at 15.24 feet as it rolled into Carson Valley at 3:15 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That compares to the crest of 15.87 feet 8 p.m. Jan. 8, when the first flooding of the year occurred.

■ The river hit flood stage going into Carson City at 11 a.m. Friday, cresting at 12 feet 2-5 a.m. Saturday and finally receding below flood stage at midnight Sunday.

■ Highway 395 closed 10 a.m. Friday at Cradlebaugh Bridge and reopened two lanes Saturday morning, finally reopening 3 p.m. Saturday.

■ Minden received 1.7 inches of rain on Friday and Saturday.

■ Markleeville reported receiving 5.87 inches of rain since Feb. 7. Hope Valley received 5.11 inches of rain over the same period, according to the National Weather Service.

■ Fish Springs reported receiving 1.63 inches of rain over five days.

■ Heavenly Ski Resort reported 67 inches of snow fell over the course of a week.