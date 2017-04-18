Remember When for April 19 | RecordCourier.com

120 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1897

Daily thought: before man made us citizens, great nature made us men.

100 YEARS AGO

April 20, 1917

Mining outlook is bright. From all indications mining in this section is to be carried on with much vigor during the coming summer.

80 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1937

With a number of cases of scarlet fever among children of the Gardnerville grammar school and others exposed to the disease, the board of trustees decided that it would be best to close the school for a week or more or until the epidemic had cleared up.

50 YEARS AGO

April 20, 1967

Nevada State Highway Board adopted the Lake Tahoe freeway routing from Stateline to Spooner's junction. First phase construction could begin in two years.

25 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1992

Brandon Hinsz collects recyclables in his neighborhood for two reasons: to save for college and to save the Earth.

20 YEARS AGO

April 23, 1997

The Town of Minden invested some $140,000 last year to give Minden Park a makeover. Now the Minden Business Group is busy with it's own $35,000 project to put a town clock at the triangle of Esmeralda and Highway 395.

10 YEARS AGO

April 18, 2007

What bullies want is connection, said a parenting consultant at a Family Support Council seminar at Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Ann Corwin said the way to discourage bullying behavior is to break the connection with them.

A look back at past editions of The Record-Courier by Sarah Drinkwine.