Remember When for April 19 | RecordCourier.com

Remember When for April 19
April 18, 2017
120 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1897
Daily thought: before man made us citizens, great nature made us men.
100 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1917
Mining outlook is bright. From all indications mining in this section is to be carried on with much vigor during the coming summer.
80 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1937
With a number of cases of scarlet fever among children of the Gardnerville grammar school and others exposed to the disease, the board of trustees decided that it would be best to close the school for a week or more or until the epidemic had cleared up.
50 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1967
Nevada State Highway Board adopted the Lake Tahoe freeway routing from Stateline to Spooner's junction. First phase construction could begin in two years.
25 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1992
Brandon Hinsz collects recyclables in his neighborhood for two reasons: to save for college and to save the Earth.
20 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1997
The Town of Minden invested some $140,000 last year to give Minden Park a makeover. Now the Minden Business Group is busy with it's own $35,000 project to put a town clock at the triangle of Esmeralda and Highway 395.
10 YEARS AGO
April 18, 2007
What bullies want is connection, said a parenting consultant at a Family Support Council seminar at Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Ann Corwin said the way to discourage bullying behavior is to break the connection with them.
A look back at past editions of The Record-Courier by Sarah Drinkwine.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Douglas setter puts Virginia Tech signing on hold
- East Fork Association welcomes new firefighters
- Douglas County gang expert shares knowledge with Tonga
- Douglas High senior signs volleyball letter with UConn
- Tahoe Transportation District: Potential for construction of 200 housing units or more with US 50 Project