Reflections on the Word: Time to turn the light on | RecordCourier.com

Recently I was blessed when a wonderful, dedicated, 90 year-old Christian lady named Gail shared her New Year’s resolution with me. It was “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (Matt. 5:16)

As I pondered “Let your light so shine…” it reminded me that I have a light that needs to be turned on. Verses 14-15 had just spoken to that. I have to step out and look for the opportunity. And my motivation is not to “look good” but to “glorify my Father.”

Are we listening for instruction? Paul instructed, “Pray without ceasing.” (1Th. 5:17) Doesn’t prayer include listening? God wants us to do something when He tells us to do it.

What if you’re standing in line at the grocery store with a cart full of groceries and see someone holding a few items? The Holy Spirit tells (nudges) you to suggest they go ahead of you.

We need to understand that when God puts something on our heart to do or not to do, there’s an empowerment put on us THEN to do it. If we’ll do it when God says to do it we’re going to have supernatural help from Him. Oh! And how about returning your grocery cart to the designated place? Great times to say “Thank you Lord for showing me the way?”

The German atheist philosopher Nietzsche once said that if he saw more redeemed people he might be more inclined to believe in their redeemer. Paul instructs us to be “imitators of God, as well-behaved children … to walk in love as God has loved us.” (Eph. 5:1-2) If you captured “walk in love” in your soul and simply focused on walking in love, and miss whatever else I write, you’d pretty well have covered the bases.

Galatians 5:22-23 lists what love should look like. In Paul’s “Love Chapter” (1 Cor. 13), he details for us how love performs. What a “to-do” list! He begins with stating that “If we don’t have love, we’re like a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. Without it, we’re an instrument in the orchestra of life, our neighborhood, that’s out of key.” Emerson said, “Your actions speak so loudly, I cannot hear what you are saying.”

Ephesians 5:10 teaches “Try to learn what is pleasing to the Lord (let your lives be constant proofs of what is most acceptable to Him).” Colossians 1:10 adds further details. “… Walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him and desiring Him in all things, bearing fruit in every good work and steadily growing and increasing in and by the knowledge of God.”

Wanting to please God should be our number one goal. Often I like to pray “Lord, may I put a smile on your face today and make you look good.” I need to be continually learning how to live to please God. Each day I want my mind and my heart to begin thinking, “God … I just want to please you today. I want to do what you want me to do. I want to represent you well.” I thought of the lamp sitting on my desk. It has a good bulb. But is it plugged in?

Pastor Bill Baltz is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.