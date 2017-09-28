Redevelopment may get the block

Douglas County Redevelopment Area No. 1 may get a retirement instead of a birthday party on Monday in recognition of 20 years since its founding.

Created Oct. 2, 1997, to increase taxable sales, the agency brought Target, Home Depot, Best Buy and Walmart to Douglas County, among others.

It also extended sewer to Genoa and paid for the town's renovation and the extension of a trail between it and David Walley's Hot Springs.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the future of the redevelopment area that extends from Highway 395 in the north, south along Jacks Valley Road to Genoa.

According to County Manager Larry Werner, the district generates about $2 million a year split among five taxing districts.

That money comes from the increase in property taxes from when the area was developed to today. Much of the area was sagebrush when the district was created, though there was a commercial and storage unit complex near where Carson Valley Plaza stands today.

The district will have $3.053 million in its coffers by the end of June 2018, which is the earliest it could be killed off. That doesn't count the $2.7 million county commissioners transferred to the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant so it can be completed.

Among the projects proposed for redevelopment money include $2.5 million to extend Vista Grande from Topsy to Jacks Valley Road, $2.5 million to extend infrastructure east of Highway 395 to the Riverwood development, buying the former La Ferme restaurant for parking and town offices in Genoa and repairs to the Genoa Town Hall and church.

Commissioners are being asked on Monday to approve $134,000 to repair the town hall's foundation, a retaining wall at the church and connecting the town to the county's backbone network using a microwave backhaul.

Werner said he plans to request right-of-way for the Vista Grande extension directly from the U.S. Forest Service.

According to the county, there are 19 tax funds that would benefit from elimination of the redevelopment area.

The largest is the county general fund, which would receive $641,248 a year if the area was eliminated. The Douglas County School District would receive $564,883 a year in property taxes, while the East Fork Fire Protection District would receive $361,248 a year.

The two communities affected by the area are Genoa and Indian Hills. Both have received benefits from being in the area, but Indian Hills would receive $57,514 a year without it, while Genoa would receive $13,800.

The area also limits the benefit either community would receive by expanding. Genoa Lakes is located in the area, as is most of the commercial zoning in the north county.

Commissioners meet 3 p.m. Monday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

Watch online at http://douglascountynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx