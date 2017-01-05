Ranchos barbecue latest hot spot | RecordCourier.com

In the mood for delectable barbecue cuisine paired with great service and reasonable prices? Look no further than CocoMoes Q and Catering Too!, the latest addition to Gardnerville’s culinary landscape. The eatery, located at 795 Tillman Lane, offers an array of different barbecued meats generously laden with secret sauces and delicious home-cooked sides.

Owners Amber and Ben Larimer said the name of the family-run restaurant is a pairing of their nicknames — Coco and Moe. The couple has been in the catering business for the past 20 years, servicing Northern California before moving to Gardnerville. Larimer has won several national awards for his barbecue sauces. However, his passion lies in smoking, and he said it was a natural progression for the couple to move from catering to opening their first restaurant.

The Larimers said they strive to bring together customer service and quality food.

“We want to be in the middle of the road where we have great food for a good price paired with good service,” they said.

The restaurant is designed with two separate stations, one for patrons who want to dine-in and another who want to grab their meal and go. A drive-through is set to open soon.

The menu boasts a variety of different meats and cuts including chicken, brisket, pulled pork and pork ribs, with tri-trip also offered on Fridays. Sides include smoked macaroni and cheese, southern green beans and potato salad. They said future offerings could include southern-based specials on Fridays.

The Larimers said the menu is based on the popularity of their barbecue cuisine and that the brisket and pulled pork are the top sellers.

“We wanted to make sure that in having a simple and straightforward menu, we are able to do everything right,” Ben said.

All items on the menu are prepared fresh daily, and the meat, which is never frozen, is smoked each day. Everything on the menu except the salads is smoked.

Although the eatery has been open just over a month and is still in its soft-opening phase, response by the public has been overwhelmingly positive, the couple said.

Amber said she monitors patrons’ satisfaction in person or through the restaurant’s Facebook page. The menu and restaurant hours reflect feedback from customers.

Managing a full-time eatery has not slowed down the Larimers. They continue operating their catering business, which services Tahoe, Sparks, Reno, Carson City, Auburn and Winnemucca, and since May they have catered 90 different events. A glance at their Yelp and Thumbtack pages shows how in-demand and appreciated their food and service is.

CocoMoes will unveil a special Super Bowl menu on their Facebook page in mid-January.