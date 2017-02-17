Raley’s, firefighters deliver teddy bears for kids in medical treatment | RecordCourier.com

Representatives from Raley’s in Gardnerville and East Fork Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3726 dropped off 40 teddy bears collected during the Share Your Holiday Food Drive to Carson Valley Medical Center last week.

Mike Mazza, store manager for Raley’s in Gardnerville, and Brian Trute, charity, donation and fundraising chairman for the East Fork Professional Firefighters Local 3726, delivered the bears to CVMC. The bears will be given to children undergoing medical treatment in the emergency room, the CVMC Infusion Center and the CVMC Urgent Care.

“When children come through our emergency room doors the situation is never good, and it can be very scary for them,” Cindy Duhn, emergency room manager, said. “When we can hand a child a teddy bear, it truly helps them feel safe and more comfortable. We want to thank the people at EFPF, Raley’s, and the community for making these donations happen.”

Mazza said the bears were purchased by Raley’s shoppers during the store’s annual Food for Families holiday food drive. Raley’s delivered 190,000 pounds of food donated during the drive to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

“I had the idea to give the bears to a children’s hospital,” Mazza said. “Since we don’t have one in Douglas County, I reached out to EFPF. Brian suggested CVMC. As a joint effort between our community, EFPF and CVMC, Raley’s is proud to be part of neighbors helping neighbors.”