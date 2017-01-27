Raiders line coach honored by Boys & Girls Club | RecordCourier.com

Oakland Raiders Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice was honored as the Carson Valley Boys & Girls Club’s Community Partner of the Year at the annual awards banquet held at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday.

Tempess Hagens was named member of the year for the Carson Valley club. while Melissa Scaramella was named employee of the year.

Tice for being a long-time supporter of the Club’s Carson Valley location, sponsoring an annual weekend fundraiser which has raised in excess of $140,000 over the years. Tice also purchases new shoes for each member of the Carson Valley clubhouse every year.

Natalie Ontiveros, 15, was named Youth of the Year for the Clubs of Western Nevada.

Ontiveros will represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada at the state competition Feb. 15-16 in Reno.

The youth of the year process begins in September. The application process includes writing three essays, obtaining three community reference letters, submitting school grades and proof of extracurricular awards, and writing a 3-5-minute speech. Candidates present their speech in front of a panel of community judges, and they are interviewed individually by the same judges. The winner is chosen based on combined scores on their speech, essays, academic performance, and interviews.

“Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive,” Daniel Dilegame, teen coordinator for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said. “All of our candidates worked really hard. It was a tough decision for the judges, and we are really happy for Natalie.”

Awards will also be given to community partners, Club members and staff for outstanding achievement.

Don and Sherri Kuhl, owners of The Change Companies and The Change Place in Carson City, were also honored for their contributions to the Club.